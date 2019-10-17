Arkansas Hosting Talented Recruits This Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has six official visitors slated to be in Fayetteville this weekend.

The group will have a strong Memphis (Tenn.) flavor with four of the six from there. Of the four from Memphis, two are committed to Arkansas, one to Mississippi State and the other uncommitted.

The group includes Memphis Central athlete Darin Turner, 6-3, 215; Memphis Whitehaven trio of linebackers Martavius French, 6-3, 230, Bryson Eason, 6-2, 250, and Tamarion McDonald, 6-2, 215; New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin defensive back Nick Turner, 6-0, 186; and Spring (Texas) Klein Oak cornerback Dwight McGlothern, 6-2, 185.

French is committed to Arkansas, but is taking other visits. He recently took an official visit to Tennessee with Eason and McDonald. French is also looking at Purdue, Mississippi State, Oregon and others. Eason is looking hard at both Tennessee and Arkansas. McDonald is committed to Mississippi State, but he too has Arkansas, Tennessee and others on his list of possible schools.

Darin Turner is committed to Arkansas. He can play wide receiver or in the secondary. He committed to Arkansas on Aug. 30. Turner was originally committed to LSU, but de-committed on March 14.

Nick Turner committed to Georgia Tech on June 13. He chose Georgia Tech over a long list of other offers. Arkansas is trying to convince him to flip to them.

McGlothern is one of the top uncommitted recruits in The Lone Star State. He plays both ways for his high school team. On offense, he has caught 36 passes for 782 yards and 11 touchdowns while picking off three passes on defense. He also returns kickoffs and punts.

He’s having a very strong senior season. His final five are Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Oregon and Texas.

Arkansas will host Auburn on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.