FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is taking full advantage of the five-day window to host transfer recruits and Arizona State safety D.J. Taylor is one of them.

Taylor, 5-10, 195, entered the transfer portal on Dec. 28, the same day Arkansas was facing Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. In addition to being a talented defensive back, Taylor is also a very good punt and kick returner. He announced his intentions to go into the transfer portal on Twitter.

“First I would like to thank God for everything. I’m also thankful for Sun Devil Nation & the Coaches who gave me the opportunity. I really appreciate you all for always showing support towards my family & I these past two years. I want to also tell my teammates & my brothers I’m grateful for being a part of the family and creating everlasting memories. After careful thought and consideration, I would like to announce I am entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining.”

This season, Taylor had 16 tackles, including 10 solo and one pass breakup. He returned 11 punts for 36 yards as well as 10 kickoffs for 225 yards. In his career, Taylor had 19 tackles, 11 solo and a pass breakup. He returned 25 punts for 227 yards. He also brought back 43 kickoffs for 1,029 yards and a touchdown.

Taylor will be a redshirt junior at his new school. He was an Athlon preseason All-America pick prior to the 2022 season. He was a first-team All-Pac-12 for 2021. During the 2021 campaign, he appeared in 12 games, collecting 716 all-purpose yards – good for 10th in the FBS last season.

Coming out of Tampa (Fla.) Catholic in the Class of 2020, Taylor was a four-star recruit by 247Sports and three-star by Rivals and ESPN. As a senior, credited with 68 tackles and recorded 300 total yards on offense as well.