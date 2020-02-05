Arkansas Hoping to Add Key Recruits Today on National Signing Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas goes into the late signing period waiting on some key recruits to make their decisions known.

The Hogs have rebounded well from a late start to recruiting with Sam Pittman not being hired until Dec. 8. The Hogs have 20 public commitments and expect to add to the class today.

Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall four-star quarterback Malik Hornsby, 6-2, 175, will sign at 2 p.m. Arkansas got the last in-home with him on Saturday and he has a great relationship with offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. He visited Arkansas Jan. 24-26 weekend.

Signing tomorrow ✍🏾👀 2pm….. — LEEK🦍👑 (@1MalikH1) February 5, 2020

St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic four-star offensive lineman Jalen St. John, 6-4, 300, will also sign at 2 p.m. He visited Arkansas the Jan. 17-19 weekend and then didn’t take any more official visits after that. He was committed to Missouri prior to Barry Odom and Brad Davis leaving. Both are at Arkansas now.

Signing Day Tomorrow…@Trinity Catholic High School@2pm EVERYONE IS WELCOMED!! pic.twitter.com/gaQgG9PIiX — Jalen St John ll (@_JalenSt75) February 4, 2020

The Hogs also are hoping to land Memphis (Tenn.) University School four-star offensive lineman Marcus Henderson, 6-4, 305. He visited Arkansas the Dec. 13-15 weekend and then was at Ole Miss Jan. 17-19. He will sign at 9:20 a.m. today and it’s between those two schools.

Arkansas also is waiting to hear from Clemson grad transfer defensive tackle Xavier Kelly, 6-4, 305, who visited this past weekend. Kelly is a spring graduate and will have one year to play at his new school.

The Hogs also recruited Marshall (Texas) four-star wide receiver Savion Williams, 6-5, 200, and Crockett (Texas) three-star tight end Allen Horace, 6-4, 250. Williams is expected to choose from TCU and the Hogs with the Horned Frogs the favorite right now. Horace could be headed to UTSA, but Arkansas was still among his choices entering the day. He also visited Ole Miss.

One player who was committed, but Arkansas won’t sign is Canton (Ga.) Cherokee four-star running back Ebony Jackson, 6-1, 200.

In addition, Joe T. Robinson linebacker Chandler McIntosh, 6-2, 225, will make his decision known between Arkansas and Memphis today. He holds a preferred walk-on offer from both. He visited Memphis Jan. 24 weekend and was at Arkansas this past Saturday and Sunday.

Enrolled at Arkansas

Blayne Toll, DL, 6-5, 244, Hazen

Myles Slusher, DB, 6-0, 181, Broken Arrow, Okla.

Kelin Burrle, LB, 6-0, 205, Harvey Helen Cox, La.

Darin Turner, WR-S, 6-3, 206, Memphis Central, Tenn.

Julius Coates, DE, 6-6, 270, East Mississippi Community College

Jerry Jacobs, DB, 5-11, 205, Arkansas State Transfer

Feleipe Franks, QB, 6-6, 238, Florida Transfer

Signed with Arkansas

Catrell Wallace, LB-DE, 6-5, 210, Bryant

Jashaud Stewart, LB-DE, 6-2, 224, Jonesboro

Dominique Johnson, RB, 6-1, 220, Crowley, Texas

Ray Curry Jr, OL, 6-6, 315, Memphis White Station, Tenn.

Committed to Arkansas

Jaqualin McGhee, DL, 6-4, 255, Fort Valley Peach County, Ga.

JT Towers, LB, 6-4, 210, Joe T. Robinson

Nick Turner, DB, 6-0, 186, New Orleans Brother Martin, La.

Eric Thomas, DE, 6-3, 230, Pensacola Booker T. Washington, Fla.

Khari Johnson, DB, 6-0, 184, Suffield Academy, Conn.

Jacorrei Turner, LB, 6-4, 205, Atlanta Woodward Academy, Ga.

Andy Boykin, DL, 6-3 1/2, 301, LaGrange Troup County, Ga.

Collin Sutherland, TE, 6-5, 230, Flower Mound Marcus, Texas

Levi Draper, LB, 6-1, 222, Oklahoma Transfer

Preferred Walk-on Commitments

Rhett Thurman, K, 6-1, 170, Cabot (Enrolled at midterm)

Jackson Woodard, LB, 6-3, 200, Little Rock Christian

Vito Calvaruso, K, 6-2, 175, Jefferson City Helias, Mo.

Kevin Compton, WR, 6-2, 175, Watson Chapel

Eli Chism, LS, 6-2, 225, Shreveport Calvary Baptist Academy, La.

Brooks Both, LB, 6-0, 225, Harrison

Chris Harris, ATH, 5-11, 182, Dumas