NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Hoop Hogs are making their way to central Arkansas.

Simmons Bank Arena is hosting the Razorback Women’s and Men’s Basketball teams for faceoffs against Samford University and Lipscomb University on December 16.

Women’s basketball will play the Samford Bulldogs at 12:30 p.m. and tickets will start at $10 for adults and $5 for youth.

The tipoff for the men’s basketball game against the Lipscomb Bisons is set for 5 p.m. and tickets are $40 for lower bowl and $30 upper bowl.

Tickets for both games go on sale Monday, November 6 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the box office or on Ticketmaster.com.