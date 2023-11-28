According to multiple Pig Trail Nation Sources, Arkansas is hiring Bobby Petrino, who was the Head Coach at Arkansas from 2008-2011, to be the next Offensive Coordinator for the Razorbacks.

The reports align with what National Sports Media members are saying on social media.

ESPN’s Chris Low put on X at 3:31 pm Tuesday “Bobby Petrino has agreed to return to @RazorbackFB as offensive coordinator and a deal is being finalized.”

Petrino spent the 2023 season at Texas A&M as their Offensive Coordinator. Before then, he was the Head Coach at Missouri State from 2020-2022.

Petrino’s first stint on The Hill came in 2008 when he was hired to replace Houston Nutt. In 2010 and 2011 he led the Razorbacks to 10+ win seasons and appearances in the Sugar Bowl and Cotton Bowl.

His tenure at Arkansas came crashing down after a motorcycle accident in 2012. Then Athletics Director Jeff Long fired Petrino on April 10th of that year.