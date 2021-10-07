Arkansas Has Another Player Moved to Tight End

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has struggled at tight end this season with redshirt sophomore Hudson Henry battling injuries virtually the entire time.

Super senior Blake Kern has started the games and redshirt sophomore Nathan Bax has also seen some action. In an effort to get some depth at the position Sam Pittman has moved junior Trey Knox from wide receiver to tight end. Is Henry getting close to being healthy?

“I hope so,” Pittman said. “He’s got talent. He’s been beat up all year. It’s just been a bad year to this point. You’re not even halfway through the season, so I anticipate that he’ll come on. He’s practiced … a little beat up this week but hopefully he’ll be ready by Saturday, but we moved Trey Knox over there. I think Trey Knox could be a really good tight end for us if he can put on 25-30 pounds, which I think he’ll be able to do in the offseason. He’s a willing blocker. He’s got good leverage. He’s really good with his hands. And of course we know he would be a fast tight end. So we have those guys there.

“Of course Bax has been a guy who has been consistent for us as well. I like how Kern’s playing. I think coach Loggains is doing a good job with them. I want all of them to be more physical, but they’re working towards that. I’ve been pleased with the tight end group. They haven’t caught a lot of balls but I’ve been pleased with the way they’ve been blocking.”

Kern has five receptions for 61 yards this season. Knox hasn’t caught a pass this season, but in the past he has 35 catches for 455 yards and three touchdowns. As a freshman in 2019, Knox caught 28 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns. Knox is 6-foot-5, 215-pounds.