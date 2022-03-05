FAYETTEVILLE — The Razorbacks held an impressive Prospect Day on Saturday with prospects from several states.

At least four new offers were extended. They went to Buford (Ga.) Class of 2025 linebacker Mantrez Walker, 6-0, 210, Paris (Tenn.) Henry County Class of 2023 four-star offensive tackle Luke Brown, 6-6, 300, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron Class of 2023 four-star linebacker Carson Dean, 6-4, 235, and Nashville (Tenn.) Franklin Road Academy four-star offensive lineman Joe Crocker, 6-6, 310.

For Walker this is his first Division-I offer as West Georgia has also offered him. Many more offers will come his way. He said following the visit he was very impressed with both Jimmy Smith and Michael Scherer, who would be his coach if he comes to Arkansas. Walker plays both fullback and linebacker for Buford, but will be on defense in college.

Brown is closing in on 30 scholarship offers. He gained the offer from Cody Kennedy on Saturday. Among the offers are some schools from the SEC. In addition to Arkansas, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Auburn and Georgia.

Dean has 17 offers now with the Hogs jumping into the hunt as expected. The talented linebacker, edge rusher, is also a standout in track. As a junior, Dean had 68 tackles, 15 for loss, eight sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one interception. He also has offers to such schools as Texas, Baylor, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, Nebraska and several others.

Crocker is nearing 30 scholarship offers with the addition of Arkansas. Among the other SEC schools are Tennessee, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Georgia. Florida State, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Michigan and several others outside the SEC have offered.

