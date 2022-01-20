Arkansas Gymnastics Meet Postponed Due To COVID

The Arkansas at LSU gymnastics meet scheduled for Friday, January 21st has been postponed following COVID protocols within the Arkansas gymnastics program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

Arkansas head coach Jordyn Wieber commented on the covid concerns within the program during a press conference earlier this week.

“We’re not one of those teams where we all got hit at once,” says Wieber. “It’s slowly making it way through the team which has posed it’s challenges.”