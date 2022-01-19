Arkansas Gymnast Suffers Torn ACL

After an exciting meet against Auburn at Bud Walton Arena on Friday, Arkansas head coach Jordyn Wieber announced they’ve lost one gymnast for the rest of the season.

Cami Weaver tore a knee ligament when her knee buckled on the vault landing in her first collegiate routine on Friday. The freshman is now set to undergo surgery this week to repair her ACL.

“She brings a super-high level of energy and fun in the gym,” says Wieber. “I know she’ll continue to do that through the recovery with her injury. But just super bummed for her.”

In the press conference video above, Wieber also talked about the Razorbacks season so far and previewed the upcoming meet against LSU.