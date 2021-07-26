Arkansas Grad Assistant Dominating in Tokyo Olympics

Current WNBA player for the Las Vegas Aces and Arkansas women’s basketball grad assistant, Kelsey Plum, is off to a dominant start in the Tokyo Olympics.

Plum is part of the three-on-three basketball team for Team USA which remains undefeated with wins over Russia, Romania, Mongolia, France, Italy and China. Team USA is the only team that has a 6-0 record.

With one game left to play in the preliminary round, which will be against host Japan on July 27th, team USA has already secured the No. 1 seed into the medal round.

Plum had the game-winning 2-point shot that gave Team USA a thrilling 21-19 victory over China.

“I thought, why the hell not?,” says Plum. “I pride myself on being ready when my number is called and trying to make some plays.”