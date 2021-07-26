Arkansas Grad Assistant Dominating in Tokyo Olympics

Pig Trail Nation
Posted: / Updated:

Current WNBA player for the Las Vegas Aces and Arkansas women’s basketball grad assistant, Kelsey Plum, is off to a dominant start in the Tokyo Olympics.

Plum is part of the three-on-three basketball team for Team USA which remains undefeated with wins over Russia, Romania, Mongolia, France, Italy and China. Team USA is the only team that has a 6-0 record.

With one game left to play in the preliminary round, which will be against host Japan on July 27th, team USA has already secured the No. 1 seed into the medal round.

Plum had the game-winning 2-point shot that gave Team USA a thrilling 21-19 victory over China.

“I thought, why the hell not?,” says Plum. “I pride myself on being ready when my number is called and trying to make some plays.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Olympic News
Medal Count
Olympic Schedule
Share Your Photos
Olympic News
Medal Count
Olympic Schedule
Weather Alerts

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

Trending Stories

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter