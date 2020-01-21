Arkansas Getting Visit From Recruit Committed Elsewhere

FAYETTEVILLE — Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood three-star wide receiver Darion Williamson said Tuesday he’s visiting Arkansas later this month.

Williamson, 6-3, 190, helped lead his team to a 13-2 record in 2019. He committed to Tennessee on July 17, but didn’t sign during the early signing period.

Justin Stepp, who coaches Arkansas’ wide receivers, visited Williamson on Tuesday. Williamson will be at Arkansas Jan. 31-Feb. 2 for an official visit.

Florida State is also trying to land Williamson. Arkansas offered him Jan. 17 exactly one week after the Seminoles did. He’s expected to be in Tallahassee this weekend.