Arkansas Getting Visit From Four-Star Defensive Lineman

FAYETTEVILLE — LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County four-star defensive lineman Andy Boykin will visit Arkansas the Jan. 31 weekend.

Boykin has offers from several schools around the nation. He appeared headed for Auburn, but then decommitted on Aug. 31, 2018. New Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and Rion Rhoades are recruiting Boykin.

“Coach Rhoades asked my coach if my recruiting is still open,” Boykin said. “Of course it is so me and him started building a good relationship. Then when I found out coach Pittman was gonna be the head coach I thought about how it would be. He and I were very close when he was at Georgia. So I called him and we talked. We set an official visit for the 31st.”

Boykin, 6-3 1/2, 306, is rated by some recruiting services as a defensive end while others have him at tackle. Boykin talked about what he thinks could be his future position at the next level.

“I’m real versatile so I could end up playing both,” Boykin said. “So I really don’t know. I like playing end for the pass rush, but for the line I actually like playing tackle. Because at tackle you get all the inside runs and at tackle I use my quickness on pass rush. At end I use my strength and outmuscle people.”

In addition to Arkansas, Boykin said he will probably visit Auburn before his visit to Fayetteville. He’s also considering Tennessee. He hasn’t visited the Vols yet either.

Boykin is impressed with Arkansas’ hiring of Pittman and heaped a lot of praise on him.

“I feel like coach Pittman is a real great guy,” Boykin said. “The type of person who I could go to as a father figure when I feel home sick. He’s a real great guy.

“Tate Ratledge is a Georgia signee. He told Tate after he left stay with Georgia. That’s where you need to go and most coaches won’t do that. That tells you what type guy he is. I feel like he’s gonna bring a very electric energy to the University of Arkansas. When he does that he’s gonna make Arkansas great.”

Boykin’s strengths on the field are many as evidenced by the long list of offers he holds.

“I feel like I’m a great pass rusher,” Boykin said. “I create a lot of havoc. I get a lot of power built up. I’m a great run stopper. A lot of people sleep on the last part because when I started I didn’t like having to stop the run because it took a lot of time. But now I’m a great run stopper and great pass rusher.”

Boykin also talked about where he feels the most improvement in his game is needed.

“I feel like I need to improve with my hands a lot and my get off,” Boykin said. “My get off is good, but it can be a lot better. Once I get my hands where they need to be I will be basically unstoppable.”

With his top 3 schools all being out-of-state ones distance to home won’t be a factor with Boykin.

“No because I trust my siblings and my other family to take care of my mom, my dad and my grandmother,” Boykin said. “I trust them to take care of them and I know if something happens the University Arkansas, Auburn or Tennessee will allow me to come home and be with my family if I need to.”

The traditional signing period begins Feb. 5.