Arkansas Getting Visit From Clemson Defensive Lineman

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Clemson defensive lineman Xavier Kelly will take an official visit to Arkansas this weekend.

Kelly, 6-4, 305, will have one year of eligibility at his new school. Kelly was recruited by Arkansas out of Wichita (Kan.) East High School, but opted for Clemson.

He redshirted in 2016. In 2018, Kelly transitioned from defensive end to defensive tackle. In 2019, he was credited with nine tackles, including a half-sack, as well as two pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 87 snaps over 10 games

For his career, Kelly finished with 26 tackles (2.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 256 career snaps over 28 games at Clemson.

Kelly announced on Jan. 18 he was entering the transfer portal.