Arkansas Gets Lineman Back at Practice

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.– Senior left guard Austin Capps was practicing on Tuesday in a regular jersey.

Capps left early in the Auburn game due to an injury and then missed the Alabama and Mississippi State games. Chad Morris said on Monday he expected to get Capps back for the game on Saturday.

Redshirt sophomore offensive guard Kirby Adcock was at practice Tuesday, but in a green protective jersey. It’s uncertain if he will play on Saturday.

Redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones and true freshman KJ Jefferson were once again getting extensive work at quarterback. They are one-two on this week’s depth chart.

Junior wide receiver De’Vion Warren is out with an injury and wasn’t at practice on Tuesday. Morris said Monday that Warren is out. It appears that Treylon Burks will be his replacement at kick returner.

Arkansas and Western Kentucky will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Reynolds Razorback Stadium and televised on the SEC Network.