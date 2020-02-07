Arkansas Gets Four Players Invited to 2020 NFL Combine

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has four former players who have been invited to the 2020 NFL Combine.

The four are safety Kamren Curl, defensive lineman McTelvin Agim, linebacker De’Jon Harris and tight end Cheyenne O’Grady. They are among the 337 draft hopefuls invited to the event.

The NFL Combine will be in Indianapolis (Ind.) from Feb. 24 through March 1.

Curl left Arkansas following his junior season. In 2019, Curl finished fourth on the team with 76 tackles with 46 solo in 11 games. He added four tackles for loss, two sacks, a pair of interceptions, two pass breakups, two recovered fumbles and two forced ones. Prior to 2019, Curl had 99 tackles, one forced fumble, a quarterback hurry and 13 pass breakups. He signed with the Hogs from Muskogee (Okla.) High School.

Harris led the Razorbacks in 2019 with 101 tackles, including 52 solo, 6.5 for loss, one sack, two pass breakups, a pair of quarterback hurries, two recovered fumbles and two forced. He entered the 2019 season having had 270 tackles, 19.5 for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one recovered, six quarterback hurries and seven pass breakups. Harris came to Arkansas from Harvey (La.) John Ehret High School.

Agim tied for fifth on the Hogs in 2019 with 39 tackles, including 20 solo, 8.5 for loss, five sacks, three quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and one recovered. Prior to this past fall, Agim had 109 tackles, 23 for loss, 9.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and one recovered, 16 quarterback hurries and four pass breakups. Agim was a former five-star recruit from Hope High School.

O’Grady finished 2019 with 33 receptions which tied him for the team lead despite only playing seven games. His receptions went for 372 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed once for three yards. O’Grady, who was from Fayetteville High School, entered the 2019 season with 54 catches for 595 yards and nine touchdowns.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be held April 23-25 in Paradise, Nev.

Click here for the full list of players invited.