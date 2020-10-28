Arkansas Gets Cornerback From Injured List, Still Uncertain on Defensive End

FAYETTEVILLE — As expected, junior cornerback Montaric Brown has practiced and is ready to return to action.

Brown has been limited to two games this season. He was injured against Mississippi State and hasn’t played since then. He has six tackles, a tackle for loss, one interception against Georgia and a pass breakup. Brown’s return means he will team with redshirt freshman Hudson Clark at the corners.

“Dorian (Gerald) has practiced,” Pittman said. “Mo Brown is cleared. I don’t know if Dorian will be able to play or not. We’ll see as the week continues. Busta Brown has been cleared. Bumper (Pool) has practiced this week as well.”

Gerald suffered an injury to his foot in the season opener against Georgia and hasn’t played since. In very limited action, Gerald has still managed four tackles, 1.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks. Pool missed the Ole Miss game. He’s third on the team with 36 tackles. He also has one tackle for loss, 0.5 sack and four pass breakups.

In addition to injuries, Pittman dealt with senior cornerback Jerry Jacobs opting out of the season which was a move that didn’t surprise the first-year head coach.

“No, I mean, an opt out means you’re afraid of the virus, so we’ve had about five of them, I think, total,” Pittman said. “It won’t really affect our rotation. We’re adding some guys back from injury, so we should be fine there.”

Following a bye week where the players were on their own during the weekend, Pittman admitted he was nervous with the Sunday COVID testing.

“Yeah, I had plenty of concerns,” Pittman said. “But we choose to trust our team. We did not put any restrictions on them. We did have to get back here on Sunday evening for a COVID test at 6 o’clock. But really that was the only restriction they had besides academics and handling their school work. But you’re always concerned, whether it’s time off or not about COVID. You’re always stressed out about the test coming in to be honest with you, least I am.”

Pittman said concerns about the COVID tests is nothing new though and will continue this season.

“You know I’m always stressed,” Pittman said. “We did. We came out fine. But I’m always stressed about that Sunday test because even if it’s a home game, you know, you have more quarantine possibilities because of the bus ride. You have more quarantine possibilities on the road because of the plane flight. So that Sunday test is a little bit of a beast you know to be honest with you.”

Arkansas and Texas A&M will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night and televised on the SEC Network.