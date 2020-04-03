Arkansas Gains Commitment From Jonesboro Linebacker Marco Avant

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has gained a commitment from Jonesboro linebacker Marco Avant for the Class of 2020.

Avant, 6-3, 212, is set to play his first season at Jonesboro. He had previously played at Forrest City.

He was among the recruits that attended Junior Day at Arkansas on Feb. 1. As a junior at Forrest City, Avant had 83 tackles, including 56 solo, 12 tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries.

Avant was offered Friday morning by Rion Rhoades. He talked it over with his father then chose to commit.

“After talking to my father and with the virus I decided that family is very important,” Avant said. “I can make it from whatever school I go to so why not help rebuild my homestate up. I got offered early this morning. The way everything is turning out with this virus I decided it was time to commit.”

The tornado that hit Jonesboro on Saturday was on the other side of town so Avant said his family is safe from that. He talked to Rhoades on Friday.

“They had told me they had to finish the evaluation process (before they offered),” Avant said. “They told me they finished it earlier this week.”

For Avant, the offer to Arkansas brought excitement to him.

“I was very excited,” Avant said. “I get to play in the SEC and represent my state.”

Avant chose the Hogs over offers from Arkansas State, Kansas, Houston, Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Illinois State, Texas Southern, Campbell, Memphis, Tulane, Southern Miss, Liberty, Northeastern State and Austin Peay.

Following the visit to Arkansas on Feb. 1 he talked about what impressed him the most.

“What impressed me is the coaching staff treats everybody like family,” Avant said. “Like the environment it’s just a family environment.”

While at Arkansas, Avant got to meet Rhoades, the new linebacker coach for the Razorbacks.

“I met with Coach Rhoades in his conference room,” Avant said. “He told me what I need to work on, what I need to improve on and what he looks for in a linebacker.”

Avant is the second commitment in the Class of 2021 for the Hogs. He joins Wynne offensive lineman Terry Wells, 6-5, 290, as pledges to the Hogs.

