Arkansas’ Freshmen, Newcomers Making Impact on Both Sides of Ball

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas’ Class of 2019 was ranked among the best ever and its wasting no time making an impact on the field.

After two games, Arkansas has played 11 true freshmen, a junior college transfer and three transfers from other schools.

The Hogs are 1-1 on the season and host Colorado State on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Here’s a closer look at each of the 15 newcomers who have played for the Hogs.

Greg Brooks Jr., Nickel Back, Freshman — He has started both games so far this season. In two games, Brooks has four tackles, including three solo, one quarterback hurry and two pass breakups. His quarterback hurry came against Portland State while the remainder of his stats were against Ole Miss.

Treylon Burks, Wide Receiver, Freshman — He has started one of the two games so far. Arkansas started two tight ends against Ole Miss so Burks didn’t get the start in that one. He has caught five passes for 80 yards. He also has returned four punts for 44 yards. He had two returns for 28 yards against the Rebels.

Devin Bush, Cornerback, Freshman — Saw his first action on Saturday night against Ole Miss. Doesn’t have any stats yet, but both Chad Morris and John Chavis said they have to start getting him ready for some additional action.

Jalen Catalon, Safety, Freshman — Same situation as Bush. Saw his first action on Saturday night in Oxford. Look for him to start getting some reps in the secondary. Showed a knack for getting interceptions in the preseason. Has no stats yet.

Collin Clay, Defensive End, Freshman — Got to play against Ole Miss after not getting in the opener. Is in line for more duty going forward as senior Jamario Bell is out at least another week. Clay had no stats, but drew praise from both Morris and Chavis for his play.

Myron Cunningham, Offensive Guard, Junior — A former standout in junior college at left tackle. He has moved to right guard at Arkansas as Dustin Fry is intent on getting his five best players on the field at one time. He has started both games thus far. Could still move out to left tackle if Colton Jackson were to suffer an injury.

Ben Hicks, Quarterback, Senior — He has started both the games so far though that won’t be the case on Saturday. In the two games, Hicks has completed 21 of 45 passes for 241 yards and rushed six times for one yard. He was 14 of 29 in the season opener for 143 yards and then against Ole Miss he played the first half going 7 of 16 for 98 yards. He is a grad transfer from SMU.

TQ Jackson, Wide Receiver, Freshman — Got in the game Saturday night and while he didn’t have any stats he was targeted once. Jackson has a lot of speed and as injuries have forced Deon Stewart out for the season and Jordan Jones missing so far he’s getting some game reps.

Trey Knox, Wide Receiver, Freshman — Has started both games so far. He has caught seven passes for 126 yards and had a touchdown reception called back on Saturday for a penalty. He had six catches for 88 yards against the Rebels. Like Burks, he’s gonna be a force in the next few years.

Sam Loy, Punter, Junior — A transfer from Colorado. Loy punted six times against Ole Miss averaging 35.7 yards with two killed inside the Rebels’ 20. He had a long of 51 yards on his first punt of the game. Against Portland State, Loy punted four times for an average of 35.5 with two killed inside the 20 and then a couple of touchbacks.

Marcus Miller, Defensive Tackle, Freshman — He played briefly in the season opener against Portland State without compiling any stats. He didn’t see action at Ole Miss on Saturday. High school teammate of Treylon Burks who should see a bigger role in 2020.

Mataio Soli, Defensive End, Freshman — Got his first collegiate start on Saturday at Ole Miss. Has played in both games so far. In two games, Soli has four tackles, including three solo and a quarterback hurry. He had three tackles and the quarterback hurry against the Rebels. Should get the start again this week with Bell still nursing a knee injury.

Nick Starkel, Quarterback, Junior — A transfer from Texas A&M who will get his first start with the Razorbacks on Saturday. He has completed 21 of 29 passes for 249 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Against Ole Miss, Starkel played the entire second half completing 17 of 24 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown. He has a strong arm and should give the offense a big boost.

Ricky Stromberg, Offensive Guard, Freshman — He started in place of the injured Austin Capps on Saturday night. He also came in the first game to replace Capps when he left with an injury. Joe Craddock said Stromberg graded out the second-highest offensive lineman on Saturday.

Zach Williams, Defensive End, Freshman — Has played in both games so far and drew praise from the coaching staff for his speed off the edge. Against Ole Miss, Williams had four tackles, including three solo. Against Portland State, Williams had no stats though he played.