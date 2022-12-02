FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Razorback forward Anna Podojil was named a Third Team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches on Friday.

Podojik is making her second career appearance on the third team after joining it her freshman year. She earned first team honors in 2020.

This season, she set new career program records in goals (45), points (119) and game-winning goals (15). She was named national player of the week by USC, SEC Offensive Player of the Week, and earned a spot on Top Drawer Soccer’s Team of the Week on Sept. 13 after she scored three goals and recorded one assist against No. 13 BYU and Grand Canyon.

Arkansas wrapped up its season last Saturday following the program’s second straight Elite 8 appearance.