Arkansas Football: Some Interesting Numbers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will face Kentucky on Saturday night in Lexington.

The game is important for both team’s hopes to reach a bowl game. Kentucky seems to have an easier schedule going forward, but the team that loses on Saturday night faces uphill climb to get to six wins.

Here’s some interesting numbers related to Arkansas after five games.

3 — Fumble recoveries returned for touchdown this season. Kamren Curl had one against Ole Miss. LaDarrius Bishop did same against Colorado State and then De’Jon Harris had one against Texas A&M.

21 — Sophomore Mike Woods is kinda the forgotten man at time at wide receiver with Trey Knox and Treylon Burks getting the publicity. However it’s Woods who leads the team with 21 receptions for 301 yards and two touchdowns. Knox, who didn’t play against A&M, also has 21 receptions going for 299 yards and two touchdowns. Woods has benefited from playing in each of Arkansas’ five games. Burks, who has 13 receptions for 230 yards missed the San Jose State. Cheyenne O’Grady has 18 catches for 243 yards and a touchdown, but he missed the season opener.

31 — Arkansas has lost three games and each of the winning teams has scored 31 points in the victory. Ole Miss topped the Hogs 31-17, San Jose State 31-24 and Texas A&M 31-27. In the two games Arkansas has won it has limited the opponent to 13 (Portland State) and 34 (Colorado State).

39 — Junior safety Kamren Curl leads the team with 39 tackles. He has 24 solo, two tackles for loss, a pair of interceptions and as noted above returned a fumble for a touchdown against Ole Miss.

82 — The most offensive plays in a single game for Arkansas under Chad Morris. This came against San Jose State this season.