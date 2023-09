FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, Otis Kirk and Evan Kamikow sit down with Razorbacks 2026 offensive lineman commit Bear McWhorter.

McWhorter, 6-foot-4, 300-pounds, has been an Arkansas lean for many years and finally made it official on August 27th.

He wrote on X, “ARKANSAS I’M COMING HOME !!!! FOREVER THANKING GOD !!! #GoHogs“

You can see the full interview in the video above.