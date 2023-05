FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk sponsored by Dr. Pepper, we’ll break down all the recent commitments from the class of 2023.

Keivie Rose, DT. Louisiana Tech

AJ Brathwaite, S, Western Kentucky

Francis Sherman, TE, Louisville

Amonte’ Strothers, S, Delaware

Chris Rhodes, CB, Butler County CC, Kan.

Wyatt Simmons, LB, Harding Academy, 2024 (Rest are all 2023 from Portal)

