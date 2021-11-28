Arkansas Football Recruiting Report: Hogs focus in on talented wide receiver group

In this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, we break down a group of wide receivers the Hogs are focusing in on, two of which have already committed to the Razorbacks.

Arkansas will be losing a few talented wide receivers next season, Tyson Morris, De’Vion Warren and likely junior star Treylon Burks to the NFL Draft. And Sam Pittman has made it clear that the Hogs want to quickly fill those spots with young talent.

We also discuss a couple Natural State natives playing for state championships this weekend with ties to the Razorbacks.

And finally, with the Hogs’ regular season wrapped up, which bowl game are the Hogs most likely to travel to? We break it all down in this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report.