FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA)- On this week’s Arkansas Football Recruiting Report, Otis Kirk joins the newest member of the Pig Trail Nation team Evan Kamikow to break down 9 of the latest Arkansas football recruits.

After the recent commitment from CJ Brown, a 3-star wide receiver from Bentonville, the two discuss other Arkansas native players such as Benton’s Braylen Russell, Aledo’s Chris Johnson Jr., and a 2025 recruit from Bauxite Marcus Wimberly Jr.

Outside of Arkansas, Sam Pittman and Co. are looking at players like Kentucky’s Zuri Madison, Mississippi’s William Echoles, Louisianna’s Tylen Singleton, Texas’ Selman Bridges, and Alabama’s Bradley Shaw.