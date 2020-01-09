Arkansas Football Recruiting Notebook

FAYETTEVILLE — Among Sam Pittman’s first stops as a head coach at Arkansas was Conway to see three-star offensive lineman Robert Scott.

Scott, 6-6, 295, committed to Ole Miss on June 11. Arkansas had offered him under the previous head coach, but didn’t recruit him very hard.

Pittman wanted to change that. He saw Scott and all that Pittman asked for was a chance to recruit him. Scott was due to visit Ole Miss the Dec. 13-15 weekend just before the early signing period.

Scott didn’t sign early with Ole Miss, who had also had a coaching change, and now will visit Arkansas on the Jan. 24-26 weekend. Florida State is set to get a visit on Jan 17-19. Mississippi State, Kansas and others were recruiting Scott hard as well.

He has a long list of offers which isn’t bad for a prospect who didn’t even know in the beginning he would get any attention.

From an April 27 interview with Scott, it all started with Conway offensive coordinator Brian Raney talking to Scott’s mother.

“Coach Raney told my mom, ‘Your son has got a chance to play college football,’” Scott said. “She understood, but didn’t really understand. She didn’t know it would be to this degree. All this is new to me. I’m the first in my family to get to this status.

“And in my church the first to get to this level. All this right here is brand new to me. I couldn’t do it without having great teammates and coaches and all that. People always are reaching out to me explaining how the recruiting goes. Me and my mom just take it day-by-day and we pray about it. It’s all new to me.”

Scott also explained at the time why the Razorbacks mean a lot to him.

“Oh it means a lot,” Scott said. “Before I got to this level I was at my grandparents house. They are big Arkansas Razorback fans. We would always sit in the den and watch Arkansas play. Then I didn’t know if I would ever get that school. It’s amazing because you are watching them and then after a couple of years later now you’ve got the opportunity to play for that school.”

It will be interesting to see if Scott signs with Ole Miss, Arkansas, Florida State or another school. The key seems to be at least Pittman is getting the shot he asked for and the official visit could be the key.

Pittman said he likes to sign four offensive linemen each year. The Hogs signed Memphis (Tenn.) White Station’s Ray Curry Jr., 6-5, 315, in the early period. They brought in Memphis University School’s Marcus Henderson, 6-4, 310, on Dec. 13-15. They will host St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic’s Jalen St. John, 6-3, 300, the Jan. 17-19 weekend.

If Pittman and Brad Davis could add Scott, St. John and Henderson to the class with Curry the line would certainly exceed any expectations considering the late start in recruiting.

Rion Rhoades’ Connection

Another official visitor the Jan. 24-26 weekend will be Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College four-star cornerback Art Green.

Green played for Rion Rhoades at Hutchinson the past two years. Green, 6-2, 200, is the perfect cornerback schools need to defend the larger wide receivers now in college football.

Green has Iowa State the Jan. 17 weekend and then Illinois Jan. 31 before making a decision. He played high school football at Chesterfield (Mo.) Parkway Central.

As a sophomore, Green had 13 tackles, seven solo, 1.5 for loss, two interceptions, five pass breakups and blocked a pair of kicks as opponents.

Rhoades had recruited an outstanding team that finished 10-2 and defeated Monroe College 45-23 in the Salt City Bowl. Hutchinson was loaded with Power 5 prospects particularly on defense.

Click here for some of Rhoades’ accomplishments as coach at Hutchinson.

Quarterback

Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall four-star quarterback Malik Hornsby will also be at Arkansas the Jan. 24-26 weekend.

Hornsby, 6-2, 175, is a talented dual-threat quarterback. He has already visited North Carolina, Texas A&M and Purdue. He has Baylor on his list with the Hogs, but the Bears are still searching for a new head coach.

As a senior, Hornsby completed 117 of 202 passes for 2,320 yards, 29 touchdowns and two interceptions. He rushed 131 times for 1,582 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Arkansas currently has three scholarship quarterbacks on its roster. They are redshirt freshman KJ Jefferson, sophomore John Stephen Jones and senior Jack Lindsey.

Hornsby was once committed to North Carolina, but chose to reopen his recruiting on June 25. Morrilton four-star Jacolby Criswell signed with North Carolina in the early signing period.



