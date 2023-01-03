FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen a large amount of players exit the program since the end of the season.

A school is allowed to have 85 players on scholarship and Arkansas is hoping to add some recruits this week as the NCAA has allowed a five-day window, Jan. 4-8, for players in the portal to visit schools.

Here’s a position-by-position breakdown on offense of how Arkansas is at each position as far as the 85 scholarship players. With the rate players enter the transfer portal this number will likely change by the time this story is published, but it will give you a general idea of where the Hogs are at each position now. This is only scholarship players listed and no walk-ons. Also the current classification is what is listed such as redshirt junior for Jefferson, etc.

Quarterbacks (3)

KJ Jefferson, 6-3, 242, Redshirt Junior, Batesville (Miss.) North Panola

Incoming

Jacolby Criswell, 6-1, 205, Redshirt Junior, Morrilton (North Carolina Transfer)

Malachi Singleton, 6-1, 225, Freshman, Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb

No Longer With Team

Malik Hornsby, 6-2, 186, Redshirt Sophomore, Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall (Undecided)

Running Backs (5)

Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, 6-2, 227, Sophomore, Rockledge (Fla.)

AJ Green, 5-11, 208, Sophomore, Tulsa (Okla.) Union

Rashod Dubinion, 5-10, 211, Freshman, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove

Dominique Johnson, 6-1, 247, Junior, Crowley (Texas)

Incoming

Isaiah Augustave, 6-2, 195, Freshman, Naples (Fla.)

No Longer With Team

James Jointer, 6-0, 213, Freshman, Little Rock Parkview (Signed with Liberty)

Javion Hunt, 6-0, 196, Redshirt Freshman, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert (Undecided)

Wide Receivers (7)

Landon Rogers, 6-4, 197, Redshirt Freshman, Little Rock Parkview

Isaiah Sategna, 5-11, 173, Freshman, Fayetteville

Sam Mbake, 6-3, 202, Freshman, Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb

Bryce Stephens, 6-0, 176, Redshirt Freshman, Oklahoma City (Okla.) John Marshall

Jaedon Wilson, 6-3, 175, Redshirt Freshman, DeSoto (Texas)

Incoming

Davion Dozier, 6-4, 195, Freshman, Moody (Ala.)

Andrew Armstrong, 6-5, 189, Sophomore, Dallas (Texas) Bishop Dunne (Texas A&M-Commerce Transfer)

No Longer With Team

Jadon Haselwood, 6-3, 213, Redshirt Junior, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove, OU Transfer (Entered 2023 NFL Draft)

Ketron Jackson, 6-2, 203, Sophomore, Royse City (Texas) (Signed with Baylor)

Matt Landers, 6-5, 197, Senior, St. Petersburg (Fla.), Toledo Transfer (Out of Eligibility)

Jaquayln Crawford, 5-10, 182, Redshirt Senior, Rockdale (Texas), OU Transfer (Undecided)

Warren Thompson, 6-3, 198, Redshirt Senior, Seffner (Fla.) Armwood, Florida State Transfer (Undecided)

Tight Ends (6)

Ty Washington, 6-4, 247, Freshman, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County

Hudson Henry, 6-5, 254, Redshirt Junior, Pulaski Academy

Nathan Bax, 6-4, 252, Redshirt Senior, Jefferson City (Mo.) Helias, Illinois State Transfer

Collin Sutherland, 6-5, 260, Redshirt Sophomore, Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus

Incoming

Luke Hasz, 6-4, 245, Freshman, Bixby (Okla.)

Shamar Easter, 6-5, 225, Freshman, Ashdown (Committed, but not signed)

No Longer With Team

Trey Knox, 6-5, 245, Senior, Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman (Signed With South Carolina)

Erin Outley, 6-4, 255, Redshirt Freshman, Little Rock Parkview (Undecided)

Dax Courtney, 6-6, 210, Freshman, Clarendon (Medically Retired)

Editor’s Note: This position is still very uncertain. Bax and Henry haven’t announced their intentions to return. Henry participated in Senior Night so his status is unknown until he announces something, but rumors persist he doesn’t plan to return. As noted, Easter is only committed and still looking at Hogs and South Carolina.

Offensive Line (14)

Cole Carson, 6-5, 305, Redshirt Freshman, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest

Andrew Chamblee, 6-6, 303, Freshman, Maumelle

Ty’Kieast Crawford, 6-5, 325, Junior, Carthage (Texas) (Charlotte Transfer)

E’Marion Harris, 6-7, 340, Freshman, Joe T. Robinson

Eli Henderson, 6-4, 315, Freshman, Dunan (S.C.) Byrnes

Patrick Kutas, 6-5, 305, Freshman, Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers

Brady Latham, 6-5, 307, Redshirt Junior, Jenks (Okla.)

Beaux Limmer, 6-5, 302, Redshirt Junior, Tyler (Texas) Lee

Devon Manuel, 6-9, 334, Redshirt Freshman, Sunset (La.) Beau Chene

Terry Wells, 6-5, 327, Redshirt Freshman, Wynne

Incoming

Joshua Braun, 6-6, 335, Redshirt Junior, Live Oak (Fla.) Suwannee (Florida Transfer)

Luke Brown, 6-5, 315, Freshman, Paris (Tenn.) Henry County

Paris Patterson, 6-6, 345, Freshman, East St. Louis (Ill.)

Joey Su’a, 6-4, 320, Freshman, Bentonville

No Longer With Team

Marcus Henderson, 6-5, 303, Redshirt Sophomore, Memphis (Tenn.) University School (Undecided)

Luke Jones, 6-5, 327, Redshirt Senior, Pulaski Academy, Notre Dame Transfer (Opted to not use COVID Year)

Ricky Stromberg, 6-4, 313, Senior, Tulsa (Okla.) Union (Declared for 2023 NFL Draft)

Jalen St. John, 6-5, 327, Redshirt Sophomore, St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic (Undecided)

Dalton Wagner, 6-9, 331, Redshirt Senior, Spring Grove (lll.) Richmond Burton (Out of Eligibility)