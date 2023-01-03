FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has seen a large amount of players exit the program since the end of the season.
A school is allowed to have 85 players on scholarship and Arkansas is hoping to add some recruits this week as the NCAA has allowed a five-day window, Jan. 4-8, for players in the portal to visit schools.
Here’s a position-by-position breakdown on offense of how Arkansas is at each position as far as the 85 scholarship players. With the rate players enter the transfer portal this number will likely change by the time this story is published, but it will give you a general idea of where the Hogs are at each position now. This is only scholarship players listed and no walk-ons. Also the current classification is what is listed such as redshirt junior for Jefferson, etc.
Quarterbacks (3)
KJ Jefferson, 6-3, 242, Redshirt Junior, Batesville (Miss.) North Panola
Incoming
Jacolby Criswell, 6-1, 205, Redshirt Junior, Morrilton (North Carolina Transfer)
Malachi Singleton, 6-1, 225, Freshman, Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb
No Longer With Team
Malik Hornsby, 6-2, 186, Redshirt Sophomore, Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall (Undecided)
Running Backs (5)
Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, 6-2, 227, Sophomore, Rockledge (Fla.)
AJ Green, 5-11, 208, Sophomore, Tulsa (Okla.) Union
Rashod Dubinion, 5-10, 211, Freshman, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove
Dominique Johnson, 6-1, 247, Junior, Crowley (Texas)
Incoming
Isaiah Augustave, 6-2, 195, Freshman, Naples (Fla.)
No Longer With Team
James Jointer, 6-0, 213, Freshman, Little Rock Parkview (Signed with Liberty)
Javion Hunt, 6-0, 196, Redshirt Freshman, Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert (Undecided)
Wide Receivers (7)
Landon Rogers, 6-4, 197, Redshirt Freshman, Little Rock Parkview
Isaiah Sategna, 5-11, 173, Freshman, Fayetteville
Sam Mbake, 6-3, 202, Freshman, Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb
Bryce Stephens, 6-0, 176, Redshirt Freshman, Oklahoma City (Okla.) John Marshall
Jaedon Wilson, 6-3, 175, Redshirt Freshman, DeSoto (Texas)
Incoming
Davion Dozier, 6-4, 195, Freshman, Moody (Ala.)
Andrew Armstrong, 6-5, 189, Sophomore, Dallas (Texas) Bishop Dunne (Texas A&M-Commerce Transfer)
No Longer With Team
Jadon Haselwood, 6-3, 213, Redshirt Junior, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove, OU Transfer (Entered 2023 NFL Draft)
Ketron Jackson, 6-2, 203, Sophomore, Royse City (Texas) (Signed with Baylor)
Matt Landers, 6-5, 197, Senior, St. Petersburg (Fla.), Toledo Transfer (Out of Eligibility)
Jaquayln Crawford, 5-10, 182, Redshirt Senior, Rockdale (Texas), OU Transfer (Undecided)
Warren Thompson, 6-3, 198, Redshirt Senior, Seffner (Fla.) Armwood, Florida State Transfer (Undecided)
Tight Ends (6)
Ty Washington, 6-4, 247, Freshman, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County
Hudson Henry, 6-5, 254, Redshirt Junior, Pulaski Academy
Nathan Bax, 6-4, 252, Redshirt Senior, Jefferson City (Mo.) Helias, Illinois State Transfer
Collin Sutherland, 6-5, 260, Redshirt Sophomore, Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus
Incoming
Luke Hasz, 6-4, 245, Freshman, Bixby (Okla.)
Shamar Easter, 6-5, 225, Freshman, Ashdown (Committed, but not signed)
No Longer With Team
Trey Knox, 6-5, 245, Senior, Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman (Signed With South Carolina)
Erin Outley, 6-4, 255, Redshirt Freshman, Little Rock Parkview (Undecided)
Dax Courtney, 6-6, 210, Freshman, Clarendon (Medically Retired)
Editor’s Note: This position is still very uncertain. Bax and Henry haven’t announced their intentions to return. Henry participated in Senior Night so his status is unknown until he announces something, but rumors persist he doesn’t plan to return. As noted, Easter is only committed and still looking at Hogs and South Carolina.
Offensive Line (14)
Cole Carson, 6-5, 305, Redshirt Freshman, Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest
Andrew Chamblee, 6-6, 303, Freshman, Maumelle
Ty’Kieast Crawford, 6-5, 325, Junior, Carthage (Texas) (Charlotte Transfer)
E’Marion Harris, 6-7, 340, Freshman, Joe T. Robinson
Eli Henderson, 6-4, 315, Freshman, Dunan (S.C.) Byrnes
Patrick Kutas, 6-5, 305, Freshman, Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers
Brady Latham, 6-5, 307, Redshirt Junior, Jenks (Okla.)
Beaux Limmer, 6-5, 302, Redshirt Junior, Tyler (Texas) Lee
Devon Manuel, 6-9, 334, Redshirt Freshman, Sunset (La.) Beau Chene
Terry Wells, 6-5, 327, Redshirt Freshman, Wynne
Incoming
Joshua Braun, 6-6, 335, Redshirt Junior, Live Oak (Fla.) Suwannee (Florida Transfer)
Luke Brown, 6-5, 315, Freshman, Paris (Tenn.) Henry County
Paris Patterson, 6-6, 345, Freshman, East St. Louis (Ill.)
Joey Su’a, 6-4, 320, Freshman, Bentonville
No Longer With Team
Marcus Henderson, 6-5, 303, Redshirt Sophomore, Memphis (Tenn.) University School (Undecided)
Luke Jones, 6-5, 327, Redshirt Senior, Pulaski Academy, Notre Dame Transfer (Opted to not use COVID Year)
Ricky Stromberg, 6-4, 313, Senior, Tulsa (Okla.) Union (Declared for 2023 NFL Draft)
Jalen St. John, 6-5, 327, Redshirt Sophomore, St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic (Undecided)
Dalton Wagner, 6-9, 331, Redshirt Senior, Spring Grove (lll.) Richmond Burton (Out of Eligibility)