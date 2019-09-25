Arkansas’ Football Notebook for Tuesday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Senior Devwah Whaley will return to the state where he was a star in high school football this weekend.

The Razorbacks will face Texas A&M a team they haven’t beaten since 2011. Whaley talked about Saturday’s game with a lot of family in the stands.

“It’s a big game with me being from Texas, so I’m looking forward to it,” Whaley said.

Last week, Arkansas attempted 50 passes against San Jose State. Would Whaley like to see the running game get more attempts this week?

“All we can do is just get out there and execute what the gameplan is, whether it’s running the ball 50 times or throwing the ball 50 times,” Whaley said.

Arkansas is coming off a surprising loss to San Jose State. How hard is it to put that game behind you and play A&M?

“You can’t really dwell on it,” Whaley said. “You just have to put it behind you and move forward, get back to work. We were ready to get back to work right when we stepped off the field Saturday. That’s all you can do.”

Despite having a losing streak since last winning in 2011, Arkansas and A&M have had some very close games including last year.

“It’s a big game, so just playing in Cowboys Stadium, that’s a big thing, as well,” Whaley said. “It’s a big game, and we look forward to it every year. We also look forward to it because it’s the next game, and that is the most important game.”

Arkansas did get T.J. Hammonds back ready to play this week after a four-game suspension. Was Hammonds excited to be back?

“He’s excited,” Whaley said. “He was moving around a lot today trying to get back after it, trying to get back into the groove. He’s excited, as well. He’s going to do some good things this weekend. He worked with receivers and running backs.”

Scoota on Aggies

Senior linebacker De’Jon Harris is one of the leaders on Arkansas’ team this season. The coaches gave him a lot of credit during the fourth quarter against Colorado State.

On Tuesday, he talked about the loss to San Jose State as the A&M game grows nearer.

“Just looking forward to Texas A&M now,” Harris said. “We put the San Jose State game behind us after Sunday when we came in. That game’s over with. All of our focus is on Texas A&M now. Try to be better than we were last weekend.”

What happened last week?

“We just weren’t ready to play really,” Harris said. “They really didn’t do much. We just came out flat. That’s what happens when you come out like that. It’s hard to come back when you are so far down like that.”

Were you surprised the team came out flat?

“No, not really,” Harris said. “I was shocked the way we played and how late we responded. Because I wasn’t expecting it and I know we we weren’t expecting it as as program, but like I said, our focus is on Texas A&M. We’ll try not to come out flat like that again this weekend.”

Harris said he completely expects a different effort against the Aggies.

“A 100-percent,” Harris said. “I expect effort to come out of everybody. Just come out firing. It’s an early game. We should be excited the way we played last week. Got a nasty taste in our mouth. Our backs are against the wall now.”

Harris was also asked how he feels he has played this season?

“I mean I have been grading out at 95 or higher every week,” Harris said. “The early on I wasn’t impressed with my play. I felt like I wasn’t doing enough. I’ve just been trying to find ways to execute and develop and just do more things on the defensive side. Just run around and tackle and keep everybody in the right mindset.”

Sosa Agim Helping Team Get Ready for Aggies

Senior defensive tackle McTelvin Agim is also one of the leaders of the Arkansas team. He was asked if he saw anything last week to make him think the team might not be taking the Spartans seriously?

“You could definitely tell throughout the week some guys were not, I would say, up to beat — in the sense because it was San Jose State — but that’s just something you’re going to have,” Agim said. “As leaders you’ve got to step in and make sure everybody’s focused and make sure everybody’s aware of the situation. It’s hard to do that with everybody, but I feel like we went out there and we tried to perform. It just didn’t go our way.”

Agim talked about one more time to get to play in AT&T Stadium in Arlington as a Razorback.

“We grew up watching the Cowboys back in the day, so it’s great to play in Jerry World,” Agim said. “He’s a graduate from here, and you get to play A&M. It’s a nice overall experience.”

Jerry Jones has been handing the trophy to the Aggies after each game, how would it be to get the win this year?

“It’d definitely be great, being an alumni from here,” Agim said. “I feel like they would definitely like that experience. We would love it.”

Arkansas will return to the practice fields on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The game Saturday will kickoff at 11 a.m. and be televised on ESPN.