FAYETTEVILLE — One week today the University of Arkansas will release its first depth chart of the season.

Here’s a position-by-position prediction of how that depth chart could look like based on practice observations since the preseason drills started. Will stick to a two-deep chart for most part with the predictions.

Quarterback

Starter

This is a no-brainer as are some other positions. KJ Jefferson will be the starter against Western Carolina barring an injury prior to the game. Jefferson is one of the best quarterbacks in the nation and probably the best in the SEC.

Key Backups

Based on portions of practice I’ve seen I go with Jacolby Criswell as the second-team quarterback. Cade Fortin would then be third string. Criswell offers the Hogs a very competent reserve behind Jefferson something I wasn’t sure of last season.

Running Back

Starter

Once again an easy pick. Raheim “Rocket” Sanders will be the starter. As with Jefferson, Sanders is one of the best in the nation.

Key Backups

Some prefer Rashod Dubinion and other AJ Green to be the No. 2 running back. My guess is Dubinion will get the call though both will play. Jimmy Smith will also find a way to get snaps for Dominique Johnson who has impressed after being limited by injuries all last season. All four running backs are SEC proven and capable. Very strong position.

Wide Receivers

Starters

I feel confident Andrew Armstrong and Isaac TeSlaa will be two of the starters. The third seems to be trending to Jaedon Wilson. I would tend to slot Isaiah Sategna in as the third starter, but I feel that Sam Pittman hinted toward Wilson on Saturday.

Key Backups

I feel the first three backups will be Sategna, Bryce Stephens and Tyrone Broden. Sam Mbake would be included here if not injured and out for the season. This is a very good group. Broden was injured in the spring and limited. He has looked like the wide receiver they thought they were getting in recruiting this fall.

Tight End

Starter

With Nathan Bax injured I feel the Hogs could go three ways here. They could start Var’keyes Gumms, Luke Hasz or Ty Washington. All three will play a lot of football for the Hogs as will Bax when healthy. I am going to go with Hasz as the starter. In time, he will be one of the best tight ends in America.

Key Backups

If I am supposing Hasz is the starter then I have to go with Gumms, Washington and Francis Sherman as the key backups. Add Bax when he is healthy. Shamar Easter has a great career ahead of him, but he may not be as ready to make a big impact this season as the others. In time, he could be as good as anyone at this position. He, Hasz and Gumms were great gets in recruiting.

Offensive Line

Starters

LT — Devon Manuel, LG — Brady Latham, C — Beaux Limmer, RG — Josh Braun, RT — Patrick Kutas.

We will see if this is the first unit. That is the way it was trending before Manuel was injured. I am a big fan of Andrew Chamblee so if he started that wouldn’t be an upset. The offensive line is a question mark. But there is a difference between not talented and not experienced. I really feel this group is very talented. Outside of Limmer and Latham they don’t have experience. But neither did Latham and Limmer at one time. The only way you get game experience is play games. By the LSU game this line should be much better.

Key Backups

Chamblee, E’Marion Harris, Josh Street, Ty’Kieast Crawford and Amaury Wiggins. This group is talented. Chamblee has a very bright career, Harris proved in the Liberty Bowl he can get it done. Crawford has some experience.

Defensive Ends

Starters

My guess here is Trajan Jeffcoat and Landon Jackson. Those two are a problem for any offensive tackle going against them. Jeffcoat was once All-SEC at Missouri.

Key Backups

The Hogs have proven starters here in Zach Williams, Jashaud Stewart and John Morgan III. All have starting experience with Morgan’s coming at Pitt. Stewart has missed a lof of practice with an injury. If Stewart or Williams starts the Hogs have very little, if any, dropoff. Nico Davillier has a very bright future and could be end or inside.

Defensive Tackles

Starters

This is a little tougher because Deke Adams has so many great options here. I will go with Taurean Carter and Cameron Ball. They have been in the system for awhile and will play a lot of snaps either way.

Key Backups

Some of these could start and once again no dropoff. That group includes Eric Gregory, Anthony “Tank” Booker and Keivie Rose. Rose and Booker came from the transfer portal. Gregory can play all four positions on the D-line.

Linebackers

Starters

Chris “Pooh” Paul and Jordan Crook are the likely starters. Paul will start. Crook most likely as well. The two have very bright futures at Arkansas. They will maintain what Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders did last season.

Key Backups

Jaheim Thomas, Antonio Grier Jr., Brad Spence and Alex Sanford are all in the hunt here. I look for Thomas to push for a starting spot and Grier to play a lot. Spence and Sanford are having very good preseasons. Mani Powell could work his way into a lot of playing time.

Cornerbacks

Starters

The starters are most likely Dwight McGlothern and Jaheim Singletary. McGlothern is a returning starter here and Singletary was a five-star recruit who spent one year at Georgia.

Key Backups

The top two are Jaylon Braxton, a true freshman and TCU transfer Kee’yon Stewart. Braxton was a key recruit and Stewart brings experience from the Horned Frogs. He played in 30 games with TCU and had eight starts.

Hog

Starter

Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson. The Baylor transfer could also factor in at cornerback if needed. He is capable of starting at either position. The emergence of Singletary allows him to move to the Hog.

Key Backups

Jaylen Lewis is the key reserve here and is pushing for a starting spot. He has looked very good in preseason. Several older defensive backs such as Malik Chavis and LaDarrius Bishop could figure in here or at any of the defensive back positions.

Safeties

Starters

I am going with Hudson Clark and Alfahiym Walcott here. Jayden Johnson could get the nod over Walcott, but I am going with the Baylor transfer. He was second-team All-Big 12 selection at Baylor. Clark is a steady performer.

Key Backups

Johnson, Bishop, Chavis and true freshman TJ Metcalf are all in the mix here.