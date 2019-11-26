Arkansas’ Football Coaching Search Tidbits

Washington State head coach Mike Leach speaks with a official in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Mike Leach continues to be one of the names mentioned with the Arkansas job.

He served as the University of Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator for Bob Stoops in 1999. He coached the quarterbacks and called plays for the Sooners. That was his last assistant coaching job since he left after one year to become head coach at Texas Tech in 2000.

Leach coached at Texas Tech for 10 years and took them to a bowl game each season. He won nine games three times and 11 once in those 10 seasons. He was 5-4 in bowl games not coaching the one following the 2009 season when the Red Raiders went to the Alamo Bowl.

Former Razorback Barry Switzer has endorsed Leach for the Arkansas job. Leach is currently at Washington State where he is 55-45 including 6-5 this season with a big game against Washington this week. This is his eighth season at Washington State and will be their sixth bowl during that span.

Leach and Switer have about as opposite preferences on offense as one could get. Leach has several others in addition to Switzer hoping he’s the replacement for Chad Morris.

If he was the hire Arkansas would have to try to supply him with the best defensive coordinator that is available. Leach’s style of simply outscoring opponents would have has its limitations in SEC.

The Lane Train

If Florida Atlantic defeats Southern Miss on Saturday they will win the Conference USA East and also host the championship game.

Lane Kiffin has the Owls at 8-3 on the season. The losses were to Ohio State 45-21 and 48-14 to UCF to start the season. They have since won eight of nine games. The lone loss was to Marshall 36-31 on Friday, Oct. 18.

Another name mentioned for Arkansas is Butch Davis who is at Florida International University. FAU defeated them 37-7 on Nov. 9.

Among Kiffin’s most recent follows on Twitter are Arkansas’ Jon Fagg, Morrilton quarterback Jacolby Criswell and former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik. While Chizik has been out of coaching for a few years, he would be an excellent choice as defensive coordinator if a school could hire him.

FAU and Southern Miss play at 2:30 (Central) on Saturday and televised on the NFL Network.

Luke Fickell

There’s some who insist that Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell is a serious candidate at Arkansas.

I think there’s a very good chance Fickell could end up coaching in Reynolds Razorback Stadium. But I see it as the head coach of the Bearcats when they come to Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, to open the season.

He has done an excellent job for Cincinnati particularly the past two seasons. He won 11 games in 2018 and they have 10 heading into Memphis this week. However, he has no ties to this area and I think he is more apt to be a candidate at a Notre Dame, Ohio State (where he had one unsuccessful stint as head coach), Michigan State or some other school in the Big Ten.

Of Course Gus Bus

No Arkansas search would be complete without the mention of Gus Malzahn.

His team is 8-3 this season. They host Alabama on Saturday. If Auburn were to lose to the Tide and fall to 8-4 would Auburn fire him? If they did fire him would he be interested in the Arkansas job?

Sources indicate he would be interested in the Florida State job if he were fired. But I have some other sources that indicate the Seminoles won’t hire Malzahn or Memphis’ Mike Norvell.

As with any coaching search whether it’s Arkansas, Florida State or some other school realize much of the news from sources are generated by either agents or the coaches themselves with a motive in mind. The same source who told me Norvell wouldn’t land the Florida State job said he’s not interested in Arkansas.