Arkansas Flips Clarendon’s Quincey McAdoo from Florida State

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has flipped Clarendon four-star wide receiver Quincey McAdoo from Florida State.

McAdoo, 6-3, 180, made the commitment to Arkansas official today.

McAdoo had committed to Florida State on Jan. 10, but Arkansas continued to recruit him. Arkansas offered him on March 17. They were his third offer following Florida State and Houston.

As a junior, McAdoo had 53 carries for 548 yards and five touchdowns, caught 26 passes for 458 yards and eight touchdowns. He returned nine kickoffs for 276 yards and two touchdown and six punts for 90 yards. On defense, he picked off five passes returning them 114 yards including one for a touchdown. He also had 76 tackles, two for loss, forced two fumbles and recovered one while breaking up four passes. He had 1,486 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns.

In addition to schools mentioned previously, McAdoo has offers from Kansas, Auburn, FIU, Baylor, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Miami, Texas A&M, Memphis, Nebraska, Oregon, Oklahoma, Jackson State and Mississippi State.

Arkansas’ Commitments

Andrew Chamblee, OT, 6-8, 285, Maumelle

Dax Courtney, TE, 6-6, 212, DeWitt

Rashod Dubinion, RB, 5-10, 180, Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove

Eli Henderson, OL, 6-4, 297, Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes

Kaden Henley, LB, 6-2, 227, Shiloh Christian

JJ Hollingsworth, DE, 6-4, 257, Greenland

James Jointer, RB, 6-0 1/2, 211, Little Rock Parkview

Quincey McAdoo, WR, 6-3, 180, Clarendon

Myles Rowser, S, 6-1, 185, Belleville (Mich.)

Regionals Runner up 💯🏀! #State next! Everybody come out Thursday @1 in Greers Ferry Arkansas! pic.twitter.com/bjp7c1qhFv — Quincey 🖤 (@QuinceyMcadoo) March 8, 2021