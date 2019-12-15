Arkansas’ Five Official Visitors Take to Twitter

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hosted five official visitors this weekend.

One, Memphis (Tenn.) White Station three-star offensive lineman Ray Curry Jr. left for Missouri on Saturday morning. He did tweet out a picture of himself, Memphis University School four-star offensive lineman Marcus Henderson along with offensive line coach Brad Davis and head coach Sam Pittman.’

Arkansas is also hosting Broken Arrow (Okla.) four-star defensive back Myles Slusher. He’s currently committed to Oregon, but Arkansas and Nebraska are among the schools trying to sway him their way.

The Hogs are also trying to get Memphis Central wide receiver-safety Darin Turner committed to them again. He was a solid pledge to the Hogs before the coaching change.

Arkansas is also trying to flip Harvey (La.) Helen Cox three-star safety Donovan Johnson who is committed to Virginia.