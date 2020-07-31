Arkansas Fans React to New Conference-Only Football Season

On Thursday afternoon, the SEC announced they are moving to a 10-game conference only season that will begin on September 26th.

Since Arkansas hasn’t won a conference game in nearly three years, this has fans feeling a bit weary of the upcoming season.

Brad Byrd says, “my first opinion is I am glad we are having some type of football season now. My next opinion is it’s kind of sad because I don’t know if we are going to win a football game.”

However, fans also understand that this is all being done in order to keep athletes safe.

Brady Cohen says, “I understand it. I get it. Safety comes first and I know the U of A is a big SEC school, you know we love our football, but we have to go with what we have to do to stay safe, and to have 10 games is a lot better than nothing.”

