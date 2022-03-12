Arkansas could not contain a red-hot Texas A&M team in the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament semifinals on Saturday afternoon, falling to the Aggies 82-64 in Tampa, Florida.

The trend continued for Arkansas’ offense, struggling at the start of games. They scored just 11 points in the game’s first 13 minutes. Meanwhile, Texas A&M was dialed in, especially from beyond the arc, hitting six three pointers in the first half to take a 36-24 lead into the locker room.

Their 24 points mark the lowest scoring total in the first half for the Razorbacks this season.

Arkansas started to battle back in the second half, even with their leading scorer JD Notae coming in and out of the game with foul trouble. Stanley Umude led Arkansas with 20 points, helping cut the lead to 47-44 with 12 minutes remaining.

But the Aggies could not be caught, following that Hog hot streak with a 23-8 run to 70-52 with under six minutes remaining – a lead the Hogs could not surmount.

Notae scored just five points against Texas A&M, his lowest total of the season and the only time Notae has failed to eclipse a double-digit point performance in a game this year.

The Razorbacks will now return to Fayetteville to see who they will draw in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. The Selection Sunday show will begin at 5:00 p.m. (CST) on CBS on Mar. 13.