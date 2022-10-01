FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Despite their best efforts, the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks fell to No. 2 Alabama 49-26 on Saturday in Razorback Stadium.

Alabama started with the ball in this matchup and got it down the field quickly, but before they could make the drive end in a score, Dwight McGlothern picked off Bryce Young at the Hogs’ one-yard line.

However, even with the momentum, the Crimson Tide still stuck first in this game. Bryce Young found Kobe Prentice for a 47-yard touchdown pass to put Alabama up 7-0 with 7:41 left to go in the first quarter.

A little later in the first quarter, Alabama finds its way into the endzone again. Young threw a bomb to Isaiah Bond for 53 yards and that put the Crimson Tide at Arkansas’s 8-yard line.

Then, Young took the ball into the endzone for the touchdown to put the Crimson Tide up 14-0 on Arkansas with 2:35 left to go in the first quarter.

However, Arkansas’ defense doesn’t let them go up three scores on them. Drew Sanders takes down Bryce Young on a third down and forces them to kick a 53-yard field goal, but Alabama kicker Will Reichard misses it.

Arkansas’ offense tried to take that momentum and use it with a nice Rashod Dubinion catch and run for 14 yards, but on the very next play, Dubinion fumbles the ball, and Alabama recovers.

Sanders and the Hogs’ defense stepping up on the Tide’s next possession though as they get a stop and force them to punt.

Once again, Arkansas’ offense can’t seem to get anything going so it goes back to the Crimson Tide.

This time the Hogs’ defense can’t make the stop and Alabama scores again, their backup QB Jalen Milroe takes it in from three yards out for the touchdown to put the Crimson Tide up 21-0 with 8:29 left go until the half.

Alabama scores again after that to make it 28-0 with 2:51 left to go until the half.

Before the first half ends, Arkansas finally gets on the board as KJ Jefferson finds Ketron Jackson in the endzone, the 6-yard touchdown pass cuts down on Alabama’s lead 28-7 going into the locker room.

To kick off the second half, it’s the Hogs who score first and put some more points on the board for them.

A 7-play, 78-yard drive is capped off with an AJ Green 13-yard rushing touchdown to put the Hogs behind Alabama 28-14 with 7:47 left to go in the third quarter.

After that, Arkansas gets a huge momentum swing when they attempt an onside kick and it’s good.

The Hogs get the ball back and end up getting it down to the Alabama 4-yard line, but the Crimson Tide’s stop them and forces them to kick a field goal, which Cam Little makes.

With 1:38 left to go in the third quarter, Alabama leads 28-17 over the Hogs.

In another wild turn of events, Hogs’ defense gets a stop and then a bad snap on Alabama’s punt puts the Hogs on the Alabama 3-yard line.

It’s Rocket Sanders who takes it in from 3 yards out for the touchdown. The Hogs attempt the two-point conversion, but it fails, so Alabama still leads 28-23 with 19 seconds left in the third quarter.

To start off the fourth quarter, Alabama starts to look more like Bama. On third and 15, Jalen Milroe scrambles up the middle for 77 yards to get the Tide on the Hogs’ 2-yard line.

Jase McClellan finishes off the drive and punches it in from a few yards out to put the Crimson Tide up 35-23 on Arkansas.

They extend their lead some more when they next get the ball back. Jahmyr Gibbs takes the ball 72 yards to the house to put the Crimson Tide up 42-23.

On the Hogs’ next possession, a couple of penalties on Alabama help the Hogs get down the field, but Alabama stops them before they can score a touchdown.

Arkansas settles for a field goal and Cam Little makes a 34-yarder to put the Hogs behind Alabama 42-26.

The Crimson Tide weren’t done yet as Gibbs takes it once again, 76 yards this time for another Alabama touchdown. The Tide lead 49-26 after that score with 6:55 left in the game.