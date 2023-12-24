FAYETTEVILLE — The SEC recently released the football schedule and dates for the 2024 season and the University of Arkansas has a tough, but manageable schedule if they can come out of September.

As with last year the schedule presents some challenges early on, but in 2024 it does become more favorable particularly if the Hogs can survive September. Sam Pittman was asked about the schedule this past Wednesday when discussing football recruiting.

“I like the schedule,” Pittman said. “I know we have, I believe it’s LSU, Tennessee, Texas and somebody else here, Ole Miss at home. I know that in the league. Certainly, I know that’s a big deal. Going to Oklahoma State will be obviously a tough task. I’m really excited about 16 teams and the way they did it. I think it’s fair, and I think our schedule is fair. It’s obviously tough because it’s in the SEC, but I like where we’re at. I like the two byes. I think we always play well after a bye. Well, we have. I like those two byes in there. We’re starting a little earlier, the 31st of August over in Little Rock. I like the schedule.”

Arkansas will open the season facing UAPB in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium on Aug. 31. Following that they will travel to Stillwater to face Oklahoma State on Saturday, Sept. 7. The next Saturday Arkansas will be at home to host UAB. They hit the road the following week to travel to Auburn before facing Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 28, at AT&T Stadium.

The good news is once they get through that stretch they only have two road games remaining in the SEC. They go to Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 26, and then to Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 30, to finish up the regular season.

As Pittman noted, the Hogs have two byes. On Oct. 5 the Hogs will host their first SEC game in Fayetteville when Tennessee comes to town. Following that game they get a bye before hosting LSU on Saturday Oct. 19. The Razorbacks host Ole Miss on Nov. 2 and then get a bye week before Texas comes into Fayetteville on Nov. 16.

The Razorbacks host Louisiana Tech on Nov. 23 in the final home game of the season.

The schedule has some difficult games, but no Alabama, Georgia or Oklahoma has to be a plus.

Click here for the full schedule.