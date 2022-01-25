Arkansas Extends PWO to Daryl Searcy, Upcoming Visit to Fayetteville Planned

FAYETTEVILLE — Joe T. Robinson Class of 2022 three-star running back Daryl Searcy has been extended a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas’ Jimmy Smith.

Searcy, 6-0, 211, announced the offer on Twitter Tuesday. He talked to Hogville about the offer afterward.

“The offer means a lot coming from the state of Arkansas,” Searcy said. “I just came off of a official visit to Missouri State. Will be on the hill this weekend.”

Searcy played both ways while helping the Senators to a 14-1 record and Class 4A state championship. Joe T. lost its season opener to Pulaski Academy then won 14 games in a row including a 42-14 victory over a very talented Shiloh Christian team in the state championshp game.

On the season, Searcy rushed 159 times for 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 269 yards and four touchdowns. He returned three kickoffs for 37 yards. On defense, Searcy had 73 tackles, including 32 solo, 11 for loss, one sack, a pass breakup, two forced fumbles and a recovered one.

In addition to Missouri State, Searcy has scholarship offers to Memphis, North Texas and Arkansas State.

Click here for highlights.