FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas held a Prospect Day and extended at least six new scholarship offers on Saturday.

Of the six, five were to out-of-state prospects. Central Arkansas Christian Class of 2025 quarterback Grayson Wilson, 6-3, 185, was the lone known in-state offer.

Outside the state, Arkansas offered Aledo (Texas) Class of 2024 four-star cornerback Jaden Allen, 5-10, 160. Allen decommitted from Texas on Feb. 25. He has set an official visit to Arkansas for the July 17 weekend.

“Very high the coach staff and is great they are really recruiting me,” Allen said. “Coach (Marcus) Woodson and Coach (Deron) Wilson are super cool can definitely see myself playing for those guys.”

Allen said he’s also considering Tennessee, Alabama and USC among others.

The Hogs also offered a trio of 2025 prospects. They are Lenexa (Kan.) St. Thomas Aquinas defensive lineman JuJu Marks, 6-7, 260; Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Timberview defensive tackle Dilan Battle, 6-3, 315; and Leander (Texas) Glenn running back DJ Dugar, 6-0, 205.

Among the offers for Marks are Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Oregon and others. He will visit Oklahoma next and talked about the highlight at Arkansas.

“The highlight was definitely the photoshoot,” Marks said. “They gave me a run down in where they see me playing so I really liked that. I really like the D-line coach.”

Battle has such offers as Miami, Michigan, Texas A&M and Texas. Battle liked what Arkansas had to offer.

“Arkansas is definitely one of the schools I am considering right now,” Battle said. “The visit definitely boosted that because I got to meet the coaches in person.”

Among those coaches was Deke Adams who is set for his second season with the Hogs coaching the defensive line.

“I think my position coach Adams is a good person,” Battle said. “He and other coaches made me feel very comfortable.”

As a sophomore, Dugar rushed 207 times for 1,414 yards and 14 touchdowns. That came after his freshman season when he carried 128 times for 900 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 32 yards. Oklahoma State and UTSA are among his other offers.

The Hogs also offered Nixa (Mo.) Class of 2026 offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, 6-8, 275. Arkansas joined Missouri, Kansas, Kansas State. Miami, Texas A&M and UNLV in pursuit of Cantwell. He talked about the highlight of the visit.

“Definitely the coaching staff, they’re probably one of the better coaching staffs I’ve met with,” Cantwell said. “Coach (Cody) Kennedy is a great guy. I knew my head coach (John) Perry knew him beforehand so he told me he was a good guy. I trust coach Perry but I still like to meet with him myself but he’s definitely as a good as advertised. He’s really good at what he does and really good at building relationships I’m excited to see where it goes in the future.”