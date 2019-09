FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove Class of 2021 defensive lineman Torey Phillips has been offered by Arkansas.

Phillips played his freshman season at Joe T. Robinson and then Hope as a sophomore. He tweeted out the offer on Wednesday.

Extremely blessed to receive my first D1 offer from the university of Arkansas, Gods plan 🙏🏽🔥💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/rYxQn89pAF — Torey Phillips (@ToreyPhillips3) September 11, 2019

Phillips, 6-7, 255, is also a talented basketball player on the hardcourt, but his future is in football.