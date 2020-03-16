Arkansas Extends Offer to Three-Star Offensive Lineman Maximus Gibbs

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended an offer to Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco Class of 2021 three-star offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs.

Gibbs, 6-6, 320, tweeted about the Arkansas offer on Monday.

AFTER A GREAT CONVERSATION WITH COACH @coachbraddavis . I AM BLESSED TO RECEIVE A OFFER FROM UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS !! #WPS 🐗❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/yZcsWQoNql — Maximus Gibbs (@gibbs_maximus) March 16, 2020

He has other SEC offers from Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida. Other offers are from USC, Florida State, Massachusetts, Arizona State, Miami, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Colorado, Washington State, Michigan, Kansas and Oregon.

Arkansas’ lone commitment for the Class of 2021 is from Wynne four-star offensive lineman Terry Wells, 6-5, 290. He visited Arkansas for the Feb. 1 Junior Day and committed at that time.

Brad Davis is the lead recruiter for Gibbs.