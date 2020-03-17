Arkansas Extends Offer to Offensive Lineman Jack Tucker

Last week, in suspending all spring sports activities for SEC member schools until mid April, the conference office left open the possibility of resuming sports like baseball and softball if the situation with the coronavirus improved by that time. On Tuesday the chances of that happening went to zero with the announcement that all athletics for the remainder of the 2020 spring semester have been permanently cancelled.

University of Arkansas director of athletics Hunter Yurachek indicated last Friday that restarting the various spring sports sometime after mid April was going to be very difficult. Perhaps he already knew at that time that this decision was going to be made. It appears likely that the various conference ADs and coaches wanted plenty of time to fully address the decision and its impact on their athletes before the announcement was made public.