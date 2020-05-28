Arkansas Extends Offer to JUCO Linebacker Kevon Cloyd

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has extended an offer to Jones County Community College Class of 2021 linebacker Kevon Cloyd.

Cloyd, 6-2, 215, tweeted about the offer on Wednesday.

The Razorbacks are his ninth reported offer. He also has offers from Arizona, Arkansas State, Austin Peay, East Carolina, Southern Miss, Louisiana Monroe, South Alabama and Troy. He is from Columbia, Mississippi.

As a freshman he helped Jones County to a 7-3 record. His teammate at Jones County, defensive tackle Jalen Williams, 6-3, 310, also holds an offer from the Hogs. Baylor, Florida State and Georgia recently offered Williams.

As a freshman, Cloyd had 46 tackles, 16 solo, 3.5 for loss, two sacks, a pass breakup, two quarterback hurries, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

Arkansas also has an offer out to Independence Community College linebacker Joko Willis, 6-3, 210.