Arkansas Extends Offer to DeWitt Class of 2022 Tight End Dax Courtney

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas has offered DeWitt Class of 2022 tight end Dax Courtney.

Courtney, 6-6, 210, announced the offer on Twitter Tuesday and it drew praise from his brother as well.

We grew up dreaming for this one right here! So proud of my little brother! Woo pig! https://t.co/pfgwZ5YaH8 — seth courtney (@sethcourtney11) June 16, 2020





The Razorbacks are offer No. 9 for Courtney. They join Tulane, Kansas, Kansas State, TCU, Baylor, Memphis, North Texas and Arkansas State in offering Courtney. Courtney is excited for the offer from the Hogs.

“It’s crazy,” Courtney said. “You grow up your whole life and waiting for that Razorback offer. To finally get it is relief and excitement.”

Courtney talked about his expectation for an offer from the Razorbacks.

“I knew it was coming eventually,” Courtney said. “If not this summer I was almost positive it would come after my junior year. I’ve been working really, really hard this offseason with the rest of my teammates and we’re about to shock some people and get attention. I knew it was coming.”

Is this an offer that could lead to an early commitment for you?

“I’m young, a sophomore in high school going into my junior year,” Courtney said. “I’ve still got two years left and you do think about it (commitment), but you can’t really. You’ve got two years left and you really want to focus on your high school sports so you can show out for them and help your team in high school. I want to play these last two years for my dad (Mark Courtney) as hard as I can.”

As a sophomore, Courtney caught 36 passes for 623 yards and seven touchdowns while also rushing three times for 16 yards. Mark Courtney is the head coach at DeWitt and feels his son has the talent to excel in football.

“He’s 6-foot-6 and that’s a commodity,” Mark Courtney said. “He’s got ball skills, he has got speed and good work ethic. But what’s gonna make him so attractive to all these schools is he’s one of the more physical kids I’ve ever coached. You’ve got a tight end, H (Back) that is 6-6 and knows how to use his body from basketball that can run, but will block the [heck] out of you at the same time.”

He is the sixth in-state prospect in the Class of 2022 to be offered by Arkansas.

