Arkansas Extends Offer to Class of 2021 Wide Receiver Jaden Bray

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – University of Arkansas Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek and other members Razorback Athletics, including coaches, student-athletes, spirit squad members and mascots, will connect with fans from around the state as part of five virtual One Razorback Roadshows set for later this month.

The ONE Razorback Roadshows were originally planned as part of a five day charter bus tour across the state of Arkansas during the week of May 18 with stops in several communities and towns along the way between Harrison, Heber Springs, West Memphis, Dumas, Hot Springs and Fort Smith. However, with the recent events surrounding Covid-19, Razorback Athletics has transitioned to online-based virtual ONE Razorback Roadshows to connect with fans throughout the state and around the world.