FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended a scholarship offer to Class of 2024 defensive lineman TJ Lindsey from Bryant.

Lindsey, 6-4, 265, added the Arkansas offer on Friday to ones from Georgia, Texas Tech, Houston, Colorado and Memphis. Soon after receiving the offer, Lindsey talked to Hogville.net about what the offer from Sam Pittman meant to him.

“It was big,” Lindsey said. “Being from Arkansas. Getting offered by Arkansas is like a dream come true.”

Lindsey got the offer from Pittman and is being recruited by Dowell Loggains, Deke Adams and Keith Jones.

“Coach Pittman seemed pretty excited,” Lindsey said. “We both were.”

Lindsey talked about what the six offers he has means to him.

“I’m kind of proud of myself,” Lindsey said. “I’m putting in a lot of work. I enjoy it, but I’m blessed to get all the offers coming in. I’m just enjoying it.”

When offers start coming in it shows a prospect that hard work pays off, but Lindsey said there’s more it than that.

“That’s kind of the thinking, but at the same time you can’t get satisfied,” Lindsey said. “You’ve got to keep working to get there.”

As a sophomore on a state championship team, Lindsay had 44 tackles, four for loss, seven sacks, 19 quarterback hurries and one pass breakup.

“I’m very athletic with both speed and strength,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey is the second in-state defensive lineman in 2024 offered by Arkansas. The other is Little Rock Mills’ Charlie Collins, 6-5, 265.

“We are friends and talk all the time,” Lindsey said. “We have talked about going to the same school. We still have two more years we feel like we can go anywhere we want.”

At Pine Bluff in 2021, Collins had 57 tackles, 12 for loss, six sacks and one fumble recovery, In addition to Arkansas, Collins has offers to Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Michigan State, UCA, SMU, ULM, Louisiana Tech, Southern, Colorado, Arkansas State and Grambling.

Bryant has won the Class 7A state title four years in a row. Lindsey has some bad news for teams facing the Hornets this fall.

“Honestly, we can probably be, if we really stay focused and put in the work, probably the best team they’ve ever had.” Lindsey said. “I feel like we’re definitely going to win again.”

The state is loaded in 2024. Arkansas has a commitment from running back Braylen Russell, 6-1, 225, who played at Hot Springs Lakeside in 2021. In addition to Russell, Lindsey and Collins, the Hogs have offered Malvern offensive lineman Vinny Winters, 6-4, 290, Valley View linebacker Brian Huff, 6-3, 210, and Little Rock Christian quarterback Walker White, 6-4, 220.

Click here for Lindsey’s highlights.