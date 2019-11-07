Arkansas Extends New PWO to 2020 Running Back

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has extended a preferred walk-on offer to Katy (Texas) Class of 2020 running back Ronald Hoff.

Hoff, 5-10, 205, announced the new offer on Twitter Thursday morning.

“Fret not on small beginnings” Blessed to receive a PWO offer from The University Of Arkansas! God is Great 🤩 pic.twitter.com/1o50L8qJDe — Ronald Hoff (@ronaldhoffjr) November 7, 2019

He holds scholarship offers from The Citadel and Northern Iowa. He moved to Katy High School from Dutch Fork, S.C., prior to this season. He replaced the departed Deondrick Glass at running back. Glass is a freshman running back at Oklahoma State for Mike Gundy’s Cowboys.

Katy is perfect on the season. Hoff leads the team in rushing with 160 carries for 1,022 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has caught one pass for 16 yards.

Hoff and his teammates will take on Katy Taylor tonight. Arkansas has a commitment from Houston North Shore running back John Gentry in the Class of 2020 as well as a pledge from Carthage athlete Kelvontay Dixon. Arkansas also made the Top 5 for Owasso (Okla.) running back Isaiah Jacobs recently.

Devwah Whaley is a senior running back for Arkansas and junior Rakeem Boyd is considered a very good possibility to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. Junior Chase Hayden is redshirting as is true freshman A’Montae Spivey and Arizona State transfer Trelon Smith.