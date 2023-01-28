FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas held its final Prospect Day before the 30-day dead period begins Monday and they extended at least three offers.

The offers went to San Antonio (Texas) Brandeis Class of 2025 wide receiver Jaden Perez, 6-1, 160, St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College Class of 2025 wide receiver Corey Simms, 6-3, 170, and Aledo (Texas) Class of 2026 running back -athlete Raycine Guillory Jr. 5-11, 170.

Arkansas is the ninth offer for Perez. The Hogs join Baylor, Houston, Miami, TCU, Texas State, Texas Tech, Tulane and UTSA in offering. As a sophomore, Perez caught 43 passes for 656 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 21 yards and another touchdown. He talked about what the offer means to him.

“It meant a lot,” Perez said. “Being able to be accepted into the community and being able to learn more about the community.”

Simms now holds offers from Missouri and Marshall in addition to the Hogs. Guillory has SMU and Prairie View A&M as well.

