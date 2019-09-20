1  of  2
Breaking News
One person dead after Little Rock shooting Arkansas court won’t let judge hear execution cases again

Arkansas Extends Football Offer to Track Athlete Who Visited Hogs Last Weekend

Pig Trail Nation

by: Otis Kirk

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Katy (Texas) Paetow Class of 2020 wide receiver Johnathan Baker officially visited Arkansas last weekend, but for track and field.

As it turns out, he now also holds a football offer from the Razorbacks. Baker was offered by the football team on Thursday.

Paetow is off to a 3-0 start this season. Baker has caught eight passes for 184 yards and five touchdowns.

Baker is an All-American in track. He has a long jump of 24 feet, 10 inches and a triple jump of 46’11”.

He would be on football scholarship if he opted to play both sports in college.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story