Arkansas Expected to Have Great Day on Wednesday as Early Signing Period Begins

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman and his staff have worked to put together a very good recruiting class and Wednesday should prove that’s exactly what they did.

The Razorbacks currently have 22 public commitments and could add a couple more on Wednesday. Belleville (Mich.) four-star safety Myles Rowser, 6-0, 185, has been committed since March 28 and unless there is a change in plans he will sign with the Hogs in February instead of early. Rowser is one of the four Razorback commitments slated to play in the All-American Game on Jan. 8 in San Antonio, Texas.

Arkansas hosted 30 recruits for official visits. All the pledgeshave taken an official visit to Arkansas except Australian punter Max Fletcher, 6-5, 190. So 21 of the 30 official visitors have pledged to the Hogs and they are still hopeful of landing two more from that group. Thus Arkansas have proven the theory of you get them on campus you have a great chance of landing them.

The Razorbacks will learn the status of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star wide receiver Sam Mbake, 6-3, 205. Mbake visited Arkansas the Dec. 3-5 weekend and is expected to make a public pledge to the Hogs Wednesday.

The status of Lafayette (La.) Acadiana four-star cornerback Laterrance Welch, 6-1, 180, isn’t as clear. Welch is committed to LSU, but visited Arkansas Dec. 3-5. He was at LSU this past weekend. Welch will announce his decision and sign with a school at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The two official visit weekends in December were good to Pittman and the Hogs. He landed a former five-star wide receiver and four-star defensive end. OU wide receiver transfer Jadon Haselwood, 6-2, 203, and LSU defensive end Landon Jackson, 6-7, 275, both pledged to the Hogs. Haselwood is from Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove and played for Arkansas’ Jimmy Smith in high school. Jackson has a large group of family in Arkansas and now will play for the Hogs.

Former Fort Smith Northside four-star defensive back Dreyden Norwood, 6-2, 180, entered the transfer portal from Texas A&M on Monday. It will be very interesting to see how that plays out with Norwood and the Hogs.

Arkansas has done well inside the state landing 10 pledges in what is considered a very good crop. At this time the class consists of two running backs, three wide receivers, two tight ends and four offensive linemen. On defense the Hogs have three linemen, a trio of linebackers and three defensive backs. Arkansas also has a punter and long snapper committed.

Rivals ranks the Arkansas class No. 13, 247Sports has the Hogs at 17 and ESPN places them at 21.