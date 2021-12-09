Arkansas Enters Recruiting Battle for Luke Freer Who Could Make Immediate Impact This Fall

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Scott Fountain has already identified a possible replacement for Vito Calvaruso as he extended a preferred walk-on offer to Fairhope (Ala.) Class of 2022 kicker Luke Freer on Monday.

Freer, 6-4, 215, has a very strong leg and holds offers from Air Force, Navy and Army. Freer is outstanding on kickoffs and booted a 59-yard field goal against Baker High School,

Freer talked about what it means to get the preferred walk-on offer from the Razorbacks.

“Being honest living in the south it’s kind of a dream to play in the SEC,” Freer said. “A preferred walk-on as a kicker that is pretty impressive to be honest. I talked to Coach Fountain and a school is only going to take about maybe two specialists per year. So it says a lot that he has offered me that.”

Freer has a strong leg suited to being a kickoff specialist in the SEC. He was 8-16 on field goals with a long of 59 and 32 of 33 on point after touchdowns. He averaged 45 yards on 22 punts with four dead inside the 20 and a long punt of 75 yards.

“I think he’s impressed with my kickoffs,” Freer said. “That’s where my biggest specialty in kicking is kickoffs.”

Freer talked about his kickoffs at Fairhope as he helped the team to a record of 9-2 this season.

“I only had four that didn’t go into the end zone,” Freer said. “The four that didn’t go into the end zone and weren’t touchbacks were into 20 miles per hour winds that day. I still got one of them into the end zone and the other three to the 5-yard line which is still pretty impressive into that wind.”

You handled all the kicking duties at Fairhope so would being a kickoff specialist be fine with you at Arkansas?

“Coach Fountain said you are going to be kicking against Mississippi State, Alabama, Auburn and all these top-notch SEC schools,” Freer said. “That’s insane stuff. I’ve watched these players (in SEC) and looked up to them now to think I might be playing with them is insane.”

Fountain has made a strong impression on Freer as well.

“I think Coach Fountain said there’s five other SEC schools that just have a specialist’s coach or whatever,” Freer said. “Coach Fountain was telling me he coached Rodrigo Blankenship, (Daniel) Carlson and all these top kickers in the NFL. It’s insane.”

Freer was impressed with Arkansas’ 8-4 record in the regular season. He got to see them play Alabama and parts of other games.

“A little bit (seeing them play),” Freer said. “I’m an SEC kid. To play and compete with top programs like Alabama and other schools not every school can say that. 8-4 in the SEC is pretty impressive.”

While the 59-yard field goal is his longest in a game, Freer has topped that on the practice field.

“I hit a 65 (yarder) with the team and stuff,” Freer said. “Unfortunately our season ended that Friday. Our coaches said, ‘man you cleared that 65 it could have been 70.’ Our season was over but the players were out there so I just said, ‘OK, let’s do it (70 yarder).'”

Freer said he has no timeline for making a decision.

“I can’t really set a certain date this is more just when the time is right and stuff like that,” Freer said.

Freer isn’t a midterm graduate so he will enroll at his new school in late May or June.