The Arkansas women’s basketball team survived a to open postseason play as they defeated Missouri 61-52 in overtime at the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday afternoon.

The Hogs struggled to shoot all afternoon, scoring less than ten points in each of the opening two quarters, but they made up for a tough offensive performance on the defensive end. Arkansas had ten blocks against the Tigers, led by Sasha Goforth who had five rejections.

The Razorbacks were led by Amber Ramirez, who had 17 points, including going 3-3 from beyond the arc. The senior also grabbed seven rebounds.

Makayla Daniels was phenomenal for the Hogs as she recorded a double-double 13 points and 14 boards. Samara Spencer, the SEC Freshman of the Year, added 11 points in the win.

Next up, the toughest test of the tournament as No. 8 Arkansas will meet No. 1 seeded South Carolina on Friday at 12:00 p.m. (CST).